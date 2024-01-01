Osasuna ace Zaragoza on scoring in victory over Barcelona: You can't teach that

Osasuna attacker Bryan Zaragoza was floating after victory over Barcelona.

Zaragoza scored in the 4-2 rout of the Blaugrana on Saturday night.

He later said, "We knew that Barcelona was a tough team, that they had won everything and that we had to go out and bite, and that's how we came out.

"It was a special and beautiful game to play. I wasn't very bad before and I'm not very good now.

"The first cross was very good and the second goal, that came from me, I have it, you can't learn that, you have that and I have it. It came out because I thought about it while going towards the goal."

Zaragoza admits he was unhappy being taken off, "No, because he could have given more and done more damage, but another teammate came in and did great. Congratulations."