Getafe coach Bordalas: Players deserved victory over Alaves

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas was pleased with victory over Alaves.

Getafe won 2-0 via goals from Mauro Arambarri and a Luis Milla penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bordalas later said: "Today we can say that we are 100% happy. Not only because of the great game, but also because of the victory. We scored two goals, we could have scored three or four and it was an important victory.

"This is the way forward. The team worked hard in all the games until today. Today we scored two goals, we created chances, we were superior to our opponents, we had no problems defensively.

"We have to compete at the maximum to get results. I'm very happy for them, they have given everything in every game. That can sometimes frustrate or lead to discouragement. But everyone, the coaching staff and I, have been encouraging them and I hope this victory will give us momentum for the next matches."