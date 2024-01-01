Osasuna coach Moreno on Leganes draw: Much room for improvement

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw with Leganes.

Moreno felt they created enough to win the game on the day.

He said, "We all have clear ideas at this moment. There has been a brutal difference from the first to the second half, the first takes you away from winning and the second brings you closer to the possibility of winning.

"We have a lot of room for improvement.

"We were all very nervous, perhaps. The team has noticed that and it is my responsibility because I am the one who has to give that peace of mind to the players to get the potential they have."