Benito happy signing new Osasuna deal

Iker Benito is happy with his new deal at Osasuna.

Benito has penned a contract to 2027, but could leave on-loan this month.

The midfielder said: “First of all I want to thank Braulio and Cata for extending my contract. Everything has been very fast. Both parties have been predisposed from the beginning. It's a step forward for me. After the loan I have grown a lot as a player and as a person and I believe that this renewal is a very important step in my career. I'm thankful.

Benito added: “I think it is the best for everyone. Now to work and make the decisions that have to be made but always hand in hand. I think we have that clear. I am very happy and very happy to be able to continue in Osasuna for more years.

"In preseason I am feeling good. I think that after the transfer I am being more mature. I feel comfortable to continue here.”

