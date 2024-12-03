Osasuna coach Moreno mixed emotions after Sevilla draw

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno admitted some frustration after their 1-1 draw at Sevilla.

Ante Budimir had Osasuna ahead on 69 minutes before Dodi Lukebakio struck an equaliser two minutes later, leaving Moreno frustrated.

Analysis of the match:

“You have to fight hard, do a very good job defensively, and it is not easy. Perhaps we lacked more in attack when we had the ball. We went ahead with a good play but we were unable to extend the lead. Then we had to suffer, in this stadium and we had the last play. It is very difficult to score three points, it is very difficult to score three points away from home and even more so against Sevilla.”

Match plan:

“In the defensive part, that was the game plan, apart from the goal scoring, we controlled the rest quite well, it is not easy for Lukebakio not to have chances. In attack we should have had more of the ball and more clarity in passing and dribbling. I value the point in a difficult field and I am relieved that the people who came to see us did not leave empty-handed."

Jesús Navas:

“I think he is the history of football, past, present and future. I think it has been a blessing for everyone to be able to enjoy his game. He is a player who will go down in history and is much loved as a footballer and as a person.”

Osasuna suffered two injuries during the match, both on the left wing:

“José Arnáiz initially suffered a torn injury. He is a player who had been working well and today we were confident that he could play a good game, it is a shame. Bryan's problem is that he had a knock on his fifth metatarsal, he asked to be substituted and the tests will tell, let's hope it is nothing.”