Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz

Aston Villa are eyeing Osasuna youngster Aimar Oroz.

Estadio Deportivo says Villa have Oroz on their radar.

Villa see the youngster as a summer market target.

Osasuna have no major interest in releasing the midfielder - but the player has a buyout clause in his contract.

The clause is set at €30m.

Athletic Bilbao are also tracking Oroz, who has a deal to 2029.

