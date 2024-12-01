Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz
Aston Villa are eyeing Osasuna youngster Aimar Oroz.
Estadio Deportivo says Villa have Oroz on their radar.
Villa see the youngster as a summer market target.
Osasuna have no major interest in releasing the midfielder - but the player has a buyout clause in his contract.
The clause is set at €30m.
Athletic Bilbao are also tracking Oroz, who has a deal to 2029.
