Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz
Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster OrozLaLiga
Aston Villa are eyeing Osasuna youngster Aimar Oroz.

Estadio Deportivo says Villa have Oroz on their radar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa see the youngster as a summer market target.

Osasuna have no major interest in releasing the midfielder - but the player has a buyout clause in his contract.

The clause is set at €30m. 

Athletic Bilbao are also tracking Oroz, who has a deal to 2029.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaOroz AimarAston VillaOsasunaAth BilbaoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid, Juventus following Bologna defender Beukema
Villarreal attacker Pepe: Emery convinced me to choose Arsenal over Napoli; Arteta...?
Aston Villa to raid Osasuna for Boyomo