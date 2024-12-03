Peque insists Sevilla "deserved more" after Osasuna draw

Sevilla midfielder Peque felt they deserved more after their 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Monday night.

Ante Budimir had Osasuna ahead on 69 minutes before Dodi Lukebakio struck an equaliser two minutes later.

Peque later said: "We deserved more, they had practically no chances. We lacked better decision-making in the final stretch. We must put emphasis on that and continue improving.

"(Fighting back) speaks well of the team, conceding a goal and getting back on track. We have that mental strength. If it happens to us again, we'll do it again. We got the draw, but I don't think it was enough given how the game went. This doesn't stop. We have to keep working hard and improving to get better results."

He added: "I felt good. I think I played a good game in general. Obviously, I have to improve in many things. I put emphasis on that every day, on contributing more to the team every day."

