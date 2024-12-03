Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid cast wide net seeking 'new Toni Kroos'
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
Salah drops another Liverpool STUNNER: My last game against Man City in this shirt
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku

Peque insists Sevilla "deserved more" after Osasuna draw

Carlos Volcano
Peque insists Sevilla "deserved more" after Osasuna draw
Peque insists Sevilla "deserved more" after Osasuna drawTribalfootball
Sevilla midfielder Peque felt they deserved more after their 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Monday night.

Ante Budimir had Osasuna ahead on 69 minutes before Dodi Lukebakio struck an equaliser two minutes later.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Peque later said: "We deserved more, they had practically no chances. We lacked better decision-making in the final stretch. We must put emphasis on that and continue improving.

"(Fighting back) speaks well of the team, conceding a goal and getting back on track. We have that mental strength. If it happens to us again, we'll do it again. We got the draw, but I don't think it was enough given how the game went. This doesn't stop. We have to keep working hard and improving to get better results."

He added: "I felt good. I think I played a good game in general. Obviously, I have to improve in many things. I put emphasis on that every day, on contributing more to the team every day."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaPequeOsasunaSevilla
Related Articles
Aston Villa, Athletic Bilbao eyeing Osasuna youngster Oroz
Carmona to pen new Sevilla contract
Sevilla to try again for Club Brugge striker Jutgla