Carmona to pen new Sevilla contract

Sevilla defender José Ángel Carmona is set to sign a new contract.

Carmona is set to put pen to paper on a deal to 2028, says AS. His current contract expires in June.

The new agreement will also see his buyout clause increase from €20m to €30m.

Carmona has earned himself a permanent place at right-back for Sevilla coach XAvi García Pimienta and is the most used player by the Catalan since he arrived at Nervión last summer.

Turning 23 in January 2025, Carmona is now showing a solid consistency after having completed two past loans, at Elche and Getafe, the club where he played last season.

