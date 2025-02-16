Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Grealish "worse for wear" as he confronts photographers after partying two days following Man City defeat
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Man Utd starlet Obi-Martin reveals what he would like to be called going forward

Osasuna coach Moreno hails home support for Real Madrid draw

Carlos Volcano
Osasuna coach Moreno hails home support for Real Madrid draw
Osasuna coach Moreno hails home support for Real Madrid drawLaLiga
Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was left pleased after their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

An Ante Budimir penalty canceled out Kylian Mbappe's opener for Real Madrid, with Jude Bellingham sent off in the first-half for the visitors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moreno said, "I focus on my own thing, I have enough to do with managing my team, my coaching staff and a match of this calibre.

"I am not one to judge the opinions of each one, regarding the referees, the focus should always be on the match. We have not had any problems with the referee, we have been focused on the game."

He continued, "This is football, it's passion, it's excitement. I think it's a game that we all played for, as I said before, all the fans, even you as journalists. We needed that, a push, finally we saw the possibility of winning by three but we have to value the draw.

"El Sadar is amazing. I've been here for six months and it's hard to get used to an atmosphere like that and to be able to enjoy it all the time. When you play like a family we are capable of anything." 

Mentions
LaLigaReal MadridOsasuna
Related Articles
France coach Deschamps backing Zidane as successor
SPL chiefs assure agents for Real Madrid star Vini Jr: We'll sign him at all costs
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat