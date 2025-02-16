Osasuna coach Moreno hails home support for Real Madrid draw

Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was left pleased after their 1-1 draw against Real Madrid.

An Ante Budimir penalty canceled out Kylian Mbappe's opener for Real Madrid, with Jude Bellingham sent off in the first-half for the visitors.

Moreno said, "I focus on my own thing, I have enough to do with managing my team, my coaching staff and a match of this calibre.

"I am not one to judge the opinions of each one, regarding the referees, the focus should always be on the match. We have not had any problems with the referee, we have been focused on the game."

He continued, "This is football, it's passion, it's excitement. I think it's a game that we all played for, as I said before, all the fans, even you as journalists. We needed that, a push, finally we saw the possibility of winning by three but we have to value the draw.

"El Sadar is amazing. I've been here for six months and it's hard to get used to an atmosphere like that and to be able to enjoy it all the time. When you play like a family we are capable of anything."