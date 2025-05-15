Osasuna coach Moreno announces departure: I hope to leave team in Europe

Vicente Moreno has announced he's leaving Osasuna.

After just the one year in charge, Moreno admits he is leaving for a new challenge. Moreno stepped in to replace Jogeba Arrasate after his departure for Real Mallorca last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of tonight's LaLiga clash with Atletico Madrid, Moreno said: "I want to say that the next two games will be my last in charge of Osasuna. I will give my all because I would like to leave this team in Europe, it is a possibility that we have and it would be the icing on the cake.

"I say it now because it is what I feel, it is something that I have thought about and I think it is time to share it with the people who have been very good to me throughout the year."

He then explained: "We had agreed with the club to talk at the end of the season, I was waiting for the club to decide to offer me a renewal. This situation will not happen."