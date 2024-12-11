Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Khedira: Vinicius Jr should change

Olmo clause would allow him to break Barcelona contract

Carlo Volcano
Olmo clause would allow him to break Barcelona contract
Olmo clause would allow him to break Barcelona contractLaLiga
Dani Olmo could leave Barcelona for free in January.

Barca are having to juggle their finances in order to register the wing-back for the second-half of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mundo Deportivo says Olmo has a break clause in his contract with Barcelona.

It means that he can break his contract and move for free if Barcelona fail to register him for the second half of the season.

However, the Spain international is not considering that option. Olmo is fully determined to succeed in Barcelona, ​​where he was brought up before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb.

Barcelona, ​​in turn, are hopeful of securing Olmo's registration in January.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaOlmo DaniBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona watching Monaco wing-back Caio Henrique
Mourinho backing Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico for Real Madrid move
Spurs make contract offer as David hopes for Barcelona move