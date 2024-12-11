Olmo clause would allow him to break Barcelona contract

Dani Olmo could leave Barcelona for free in January.

Barca are having to juggle their finances in order to register the wing-back for the second-half of the season.

Mundo Deportivo says Olmo has a break clause in his contract with Barcelona.

It means that he can break his contract and move for free if Barcelona fail to register him for the second half of the season.

However, the Spain international is not considering that option. Olmo is fully determined to succeed in Barcelona, ​​where he was brought up before leaving for Dinamo Zagreb.

Barcelona, ​​in turn, are hopeful of securing Olmo's registration in January.

