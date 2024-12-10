Tribal Football
Most Read
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Guardiola set to give new Man City wonderkid a chance after Jan rethink
Arsenal to act on ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth

Spurs make contract offer as David hopes for Barcelona move

Carlos Volcano
Spurs make contract offer as David hopes for Barcelona move
Spurs make contract offer as David hopes for Barcelona moveLaLiga
Lille striker Jonathan David hopes to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks.

David is off contract at the end of the season and is keen to have his future settled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport says David wants to make a decision in the coming weeks and that he is waiting for Barcelona to act.

Sports director Deco and coach Hansi Flick like David, but are not sure he will fit into the team. No decision has yet been made.

David has at the same time received a lucrative contract proposal from Tottenham .

Lille have offered an extension, but David has turned down several proposals so far.

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaTottenhamLillePremier LeagueLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
PSG, Barcelona and Tottenham scout Marmoush as he scores for Frankfurt
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman