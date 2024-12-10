Spurs make contract offer as David hopes for Barcelona move

Lille striker Jonathan David hopes to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks.

David is off contract at the end of the season and is keen to have his future settled.

Sport says David wants to make a decision in the coming weeks and that he is waiting for Barcelona to act.

Sports director Deco and coach Hansi Flick like David, but are not sure he will fit into the team. No decision has yet been made.

David has at the same time received a lucrative contract proposal from Tottenham .

Lille have offered an extension, but David has turned down several proposals so far.