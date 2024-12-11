Barcelona watching Monaco wing-back Caio Henrique

Barcelona are watching AS Monaco wing-back Caio Henrique.

Sport says Barcelona's sporting director Deco is looking for two new full-backs for next season.

In the hunt for a left-back, Barcelona want to find a long-term solution, bringing in a player who can seriously challenge Alejandro Baldé, 21, for a starting place.

Henrique, 27, is a target for the Catalans.

The Brazilian has been linked with Barcelona on several occasions.

Henrique is once again on Deco's list of potential signings next summer.

The 27-year-old has provided one assist in 14 competitive games for Monaco this season.

His contract with the Ligue 1 club runs until the summer of 2027.

