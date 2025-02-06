Olasagasti delighted signing new Real Sociedad contract

Jon Ander Olasagasti has signed a new contract with Real Sociedad.

The young midfielder has penned a new deal to 2027.

He said, "It's a happy moment for me and I want to share it with my people, who have been there through the good times and the bad.

"Defending the shield has been instilled in me since I was a child, when I came to the pitch with my parents, and now that I'm on the pitch I'm trying to do it in style.

"I want to keep improving and contribute as much as possible to the team, both individually and collectively."