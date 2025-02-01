Arsenal in talks with Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi

Arsenal are in talks with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Athletic says the Gunners are aiming to strike personal terms with the Spain international ahead of closing his signing this summer.

With a buyout clause of €60m in his La Real contract, Arsenal are ready to match it at the end of this season.

A deal before Monday's deadline hasn't been ruled out, but it is more likely Arsenal will wait for the summer.

For his part, Zubimendi is ready to move to England after turning down Liverpool in August.