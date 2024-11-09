Official: Real Madrid announce Militao ACL

Finally, the worst predictions have been confirmed as Real Madrid's medical team have announced Éder Militao's injury: a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament with involvement of both menisci in his right leg.

The Brazilian will not play again in the 2024-2025 season after suffering the injury in today's win against Osasuna.

Militao fought an aerial ball with Boyomo and fell to the ground in obvious pain. He had to leave the pitch on a stretcher and with his face covered.

Carlo Ancelotti will have to pull from the youth ranks to cover his position, at least until the winter transfer window arrives, or give the alternative to Jesús Vallejo.

Raúl Asencio has replaced Militao with guarantees, offering defensive security and assisting Bellingham in the 2-0 win. The home-grown player could deservedly play an unexpected role in the next few games. Apart from the Aragonese and the Canary Islander, the only other centre-back Real Madrid have at the moment is Antonio Rüdiger, as David Alaba is still injured.

Madrid have been hit hard by cruciate injuries at the start of the season, having lost Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the season for the same reason.

The other knee

This injury is nothing new for Éder Militao. The Brazilian ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, but in his left knee, in last season's opening game against Athletic at San Mamés and only returned to action in April.