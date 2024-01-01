Nyom "super happy" to re-sign for Getafe

Tribal Football
Allan Nyom is delighted with his return to Getafe.

The defender has re-signed for Getafe after coming off contract at Leganes over the summer.

At Saturday's presentation, the 36 year-old said: "I got a call on Monday, I was training like when you're free, preparing in case something came up, it came up here and I was super delighted.

"I'm super happy, the important thing now is Getafe and competing and winning games. I knew the player, the environment, everything. It was very easy to accept that offer.

"I'll be one more, I'm here to help and contribute my experience and my way of competing."

Nyom has penned a contract to the end of the season.

