Baraja confident Valencia job safe ahead of Leganes trip

Valencia coach Ruben Baraja feels fully supported by the board.

Valencia are in the LaLiga dropzone and go to Leganes on Friday night.

But Baraja is convinced he has the confidence of the club's decision-makers: "I am focused on working and trying to give my best. Valencia fans have to know that we are doing everything possible and more to change the situation and be able to do it.

"I appreciate all the support received, I understand that my ability is questioned, because when you have these results you can call yourself Baraja or whatever you want and you will be questioned. But I have a lot of faith and confidence in myself, also in the group of players.

"We have to improve away from home, because I think that at home we have given a good level, but away from home we are not competing and the results have been bad, very bad. In difficult moments people will have doubts, but I focus on dedicating myself to my work. Obviously I am grateful that people respect me and value my work.

"I am not a panic-monger, I believe in the process, in the moment, and you have to put things into context. Maybe we didn't think we would have so few points and be so far down, but we were thinking that this could happen. We have to improve a lot of things in what we do away from home. The players understand that this has to be the case and that is what we are going to try to do tomorrow."