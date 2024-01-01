Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Getafe re-sign free agent Nyom

Allan Nyom has signed with Getafe.

The fullback returns to Getafe as a free agent after helping Leganes win promotion last season.

Now 36, Nyom is already training with Getafe this week.

The Cameroonian is one of the most charismatic players in the history of Getafe, having played 83 matches for the southern Madrid club between the League, Copa del Rey and Europa League.

He  will wear the number 12 jersey and could make his debut in the next match at the La Cerámica stadium against Villarreal.

