Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!
Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals

Al-Ahli director admits talks over sensational move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

Al-Ahli director admits talks over sensational move for Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Al-Ahli director admits talks over sensational move for Real Madrid star Vinicius JrLaLiga
Al Ahli director Khaled Al-Issa admits they've made an attempt to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Al-Issa says discussions were held about bringing the Brazil attacker to the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Kora Rotana: "There was a desire to bring in a very great winger, Vinicius, from Real Madrid, but during the negotiations something unexpected happened.

"This was the departure of the Saudi players to become professionals in accordance with the scholarship program, and the departure of striker Firas Al-Braikan was planned."

In the end, Al-Braikan stayed with Al-Hilal. The striker joined a year ago from Al-Fayed for €10m.

Mentions
LaLigaVinicius JuniorReal MadridAl Ahli SCFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League