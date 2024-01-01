Neymar sends shock Mbappe message to Real Madrid's Brazilians

Tribal Football
Neymar has warned Real Madrid's Brazilian players about sharing a team with Kylian Mbappe.

The two stars managed to play 136 competitive matches together at PSG and won Ligue 1 five times.

Neymar, who since has moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal , is said to have warned his Brazilian friends in Real Madrid about Mbappé.

Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo , Éder Militão and Endrick have all reportedly been warned about Mbappé, according to journalist Cyril Hanouna.

"The Brazilians (In Real Madrid) are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappé," he told Europe 1.

"Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappé to the Brazilians and told them that it was disastrous, that it was hell (to play with the Frenchman)."

