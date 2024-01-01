Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We're not seeing the best of Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Vinicius Jr isn't in his best form.

Ancelotti also commented on the claims from Al Ahli of interest in the Brazil attacker.

He said today: "It is not in his best version, but he is still very important to us.

"He has not scored, but when he has not, he has been important. My last concern is his condition, because you must always work. What you have to do is love him at Real Madrid.

"I don't know if an offer has come for him from Saudi Arabia and I have never discussed this issue. He really likes to play soccer and anything that happens abroad is not going to change his idea of playing."