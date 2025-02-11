Barcelona open Newcastle talks over summer Isak move

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Barcelona are lining up a summer move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

That's according to Spanish journalist José Álvarez, who was speaking on El Chiringuito last night.

Alvarez revealed: "The club is starting to plan for the summer... there are several pending departures, let's not rule out (Ronald) Araújo or Frenkie De Jong, (Robert) Lewandowski with an uncertain future.

"There is a player that the Barça sporting management is in love with, that (Joan) Laporta is in love with, they believe that he will be the icing on the cake for the squad that they already have. 

"The main objective is Alexander Isak. Right now he is worth 75 million euros and negotiations would have to be held with Newcastle. They have sounded out the player and the feeling is positive."

