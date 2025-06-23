Tribal Football
New Sevilla coach Almeyda sends message to fans

Carlos Volcano
New Sevilla coach Matias Almeyda has sent a message to fans.

The Argentine, a former Sevilla midfielder, has been named new coach this past week.

Speaking to the Sevilla support, Almeyda stated: "Sevillistas, the truth is that I am very happy, very excited about this new challenge.

"I hope that together we can take our club to the place it deserves and I promise you that I will give every last drop of sweat for this shirt and for this club.

"I am very grateful, very happy, but we must start this season all together. A big hug."

