Matias Almeyda confirmed as Sevilla manager

Sevilla have announced Matias Almeyda as their new manager, with the former player signing a three-year deal after the club’s relegation battle last season.

Almeyda spent a season at the LaLiga side after joining from River Plate in 1996, then went on to play for Lazio, Parma, and Inter Milan in Italy. 

The Argentine later returned to River Plate to begin his managerial career. He spent the past two seasons managing Greek side AEK Athens, winning a domestic double in his first year after previously leaving MLS club San Jose Earthquakes.

Sevilla narrowly avoided relegation by a single point last season, sacking manager Garcia Pimienta in April and appointing Joaquin Caparros as interim coach.

