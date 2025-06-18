Monterrey attacker Ocampos hails new Sevilla coach Almeyda: He'll represent the badge well

Monterrey attacker Lucas Ocampos is happy seeing former club Sevilla name Matias Almeyda as new coach.

Almeyda worked with Ocampos at River Plate.

The Argentine told Sevilla+: "Matías grabbed River when we were relegated to the Segunda Division and the only thing I can tell you is that the pressure we felt was tremendous, being the most important team in the country and with everything that River represented at that time.

"He put on the coach's shirt and it didn't weigh on him, obviously it was a very tough year, but after that experience I think he's ready for anything. The years went by, he did very well as a coach and today he arrives at a club where we need to get back to what we always were, recover that energy, go to any stadium and compete...

"He's a coach who will give his best so that Sevilla does as well as possible alongside his staff and I have no doubt that he will do well, that he will give his all and that he will represent this badge well, which is very important to everyone."

Drive and dedication

Ocampos added: "He was a footballer with a lot of talent , but also with a lot of drive, energy, dedication and a lot of heart , and as a coach he's the same, he likes to be the protagonist and will demand the same.

"He was a coach who left his mark on me when I had him, even though it was a different kind of football.

"He always instilled all those values ​​and the attitude was non-negotiable , and that was the most important thing."