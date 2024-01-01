New Farense goalkeeper Canizares explains Real Madrid departure

New Farense goalkeeper Lucas Canizares has explained his decision to leave Real Madrid.

The former Castilla keeper left Real last week to sign outright for Portuguese outfit Farense.

He told AS: "It's a mixture of feelings and sensations. For me Valdebebas and Real Madrid are like my home. I grew up there, I trained as a goalkeeper and as a person and I also filled myself with that competitive gene that Real Madrid has and that makes it so great.

"We all think we can grow more and take bigger steps. That's what we prepare for. In any case, I feel very satisfied with the work with Castilla. I also felt very happy and valued the times I was able to be with the first team. Training with them and helping to prepare for the games was very enriching. They are very beautiful moments, full of continuous learning.

"The truth is that it was all very natural and they didn't have to give me bad news suddenly. What we did was talk about my future and we were very clear that a cycle had ended and that the best way to continue progressing in my career was to look for new challenges. Towards Real Madrid I only have words of gratitude, both to the institution and to all the people and colleagues who helped me throughout a decade at the club.

"One of the virtues of Madrid is that it offers you great training in every sense. They prepare you to take on great challenges. I think the time has come to show it abroad. I think I am now prepared to display my qualities and my competitive capacity."