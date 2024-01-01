Atalanta striker Lookman: We're ready for Real Madrid; we can't wait!

Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman is excited ahead of the UEFA Super Cup this week.

La Dea meet Real Madrid on Wednesday night in Warsaw.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lookman, who scored a hat-trick in the winning Europa League final, declared: “Wonderful, these are the games you want to play since you were a child. Finally the moment has come, we won the Europa League and we will now play for another trophy.

"We can't wait, we are preparing with obsessive attention. So yes, we will be ready!

"We don't need great motivation, we will face a top team and it's an appointment with history. They are the greatest team in the world in football, it will be an exciting chapter, an exciting opportunity for everyone. We can't wait to hear it."