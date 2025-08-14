DONE DEAL: Canizares announces Real Madrid departure for Farense

Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Canizares has signed with Farense of Portugal.

A regular with Castilla last season, Canizares now leaves in a permanent transfer for Farense.

Canizares posted to social media: "I was only 12 years old when I decided to leave my family and leave my city to come to Madrid. A decade later, I do not regret any of the decisions that that child made.

"Since I arrived, I dreamed of one day stepping foot in the Santiago Bernabéu, training with my idols and playing for the Alfredo Di Stéfano. I would like to thank the club for the trust it has placed in me and for allowing me to fulfill all of those dreams.

"I must also thank all the people who have dedicated their time to making me grow as a player and as a person, as they have been key in my development: coaches, physios, doctors, teammates, technical staff, teachers, educators, training staff. residence, kit players... Belonging to Real Madrid has been a source of pride and great satisfaction, but defending its values ​​is the greatest responsibility and motivation that an athlete can have.

"Therefore, I will never be able to thank in words the education and teaching that this club provides. has given me. Although from today our paths separate , I will work with enthusiasm and ambition to one day be able to return to the club that saw me grow and believed in me."