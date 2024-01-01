New Barcelona coach Flick: We need to buy matchwinners

Tribal Football
LaLiga
New Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he hopes to see new signings soon arrive.

Flick says his squad needs to find matchwinners.

He explained, “We need to bring players here who can win games, but we also have young players who we need to help improve.”

Flick also stated:  "When I decided to become a manager I looked at Barcelona because they played fantastic football. You can see how they develop the players. Everyone talks about it. What I saw in the first training session was incredible. I have to thank La Masia because the way they develop the players players is incredible.

"The quality they give us is really excellent. Normally when international or experienced players are out and you bring in young players, the quality drops a little, but it doesn't happen here. It's really nice to see how they improve.

"I want quality, intensity and concentration in every session and it shows one hundred percent."

