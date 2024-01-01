Super agent Mendes warns Barcelona: Yamal deserves new contract NOW

Super agent Jorge Mendes is demanding Barcelona hike up Lamine Yamal's wages.

Just turned 17, Yamal is now a Euros winner with Spain and regarded the best talent of his generation.

As such, says Sport, Mendes is insisting his client be rewarded for his change of status.

The Portuguese agent is of the opinion that the youngster "has become the best ambassador for the Barça brand and is already the biggest idol of the club's fans".

Yamal only signed his first three-year professional contract in October. But Mendes is now warning the Catalans that it is "fair and necessary to readjust the contract as soon as possible".