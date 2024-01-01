Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea raise goalkeeper swap with Real Madrid
Man Utd seek loan move for Brazilian
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project

Super agent Mendes warns Barcelona: Yamal deserves new contract NOW

Super agent Mendes warns Barcelona: Yamal deserves new contract NOW
Super agent Mendes warns Barcelona: Yamal deserves new contract NOW
Super agent Mendes warns Barcelona: Yamal deserves new contract NOWLaLiga
Super agent Jorge Mendes is demanding Barcelona hike up Lamine Yamal's wages.

Just turned 17, Yamal is now a Euros winner with Spain and regarded the best talent of his generation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As such, says Sport, Mendes is insisting his client be rewarded for his change of status.

The Portuguese agent is of the opinion that the youngster "has become the best ambassador for the Barça brand and is already the biggest idol of the club's fans".

Yamal only signed his first three-year professional contract in October. But Mendes is now warning the Catalans that it is "fair and necessary to readjust the contract as soon as possible".

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaYamal LamineFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Koeman launches furious attack on Laporta: No respect for Barcelona legends
Roque suffers new Barcelona blow - due to Yamal
Barcelona deliver formal response to PSG after €250M Yamal offer