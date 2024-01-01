Barca Atletic coach Marquez 'agrees' to take Mexico assistant coaching post

Rafa Marquez could be on the move from Barca Atletic.

The Barca B coach only renewed his deal for another season last month.

However, in Mexico it is being reported Marquez has agreed to become Javier Aguirre's assistant with Mexico. Former Real Mallorca coach Aguirre is set to be confirmed as El Tri coach.

TUDN's Gibrán Araige is stating: "Rafa Márquez has already said yes.

"There is a verbal agreement between the Federation and Kaiser. He liked the project towards 2030 and being able to continue learning alongside Vasco. The only thing left is to separate himself from Barcelona."