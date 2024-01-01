Pedri: Nico would be great Barcelona signing

Barcelona midfielder Pedri hopes Spain teammate Nico Williams makes the move to the Blaugrana.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is a target for Barca this summer.

And Pedri said, "He would be a great signing. In the Euros we have seen what he is capable of doing."

On Lamine Yamal, the midfielder said: "The Golden Boy will be one hundred percent for him."

And on new coach Hansi Flick, Pedri added, "I think it's going to be a very good year. Now it's time to rest a little and recover as soon as possible. I'm sure this new stage brings a lot of joy."