Mourinho sends message to national team managers: That’s why I don’t feel like calling!

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has sent a message to national team head coaches ahead of the international break.

Los Blancos have moved level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 3-0 win at Valencia on Saturday night, putting the side in a great position before the international break.

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The November 2026 international break runs from Monday, November 9th to Tuesday, November 17th, with domestic football pausing once more, which only increases the chance of injuries.

Ahead of the break, Mourinho would likely prioritise his own needs if he ever tried his hand at international management and that he would push the importance of protecting players from needless injuries.

"I won’t talk because I don’t know if one day I’ll be a national team coach, but I have the feeling that if I ever do it, I’ll be very demanding with the clubs. I’ll think about myself and my team. That’s the feeling. They owe it to the players to be professional when it comes to helping them recover. Let’s hope we’re lucky.

He also commented on his relationship with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti: "That’s why I don’t feel like calling anyone, even my friend Carlo. But, in Carlo’s case, just look at who’s going with Carlo: Vinícius, who must play; Endrick, and if Carlo plays him, I’ll be grateful. It’s not Carlo's side that worries me, but I don’t think they enjoy it either if a player gets injured from overexertion."

Clubs will be hoping their key players return without injuries ahead of a busy festive schedule, especially as club football heats up before the Christmas period.

Players competing in domestic leagues, European competitions and international fixtures have fewer opportunities to recover. However, the good is that Madrid will welcome back Vinicius Junior back from a four-game domestic ban against Celtia Vigo on November 21st in what is a boost for Mourinho.