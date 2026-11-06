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Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed team news as Mourinho seeks to catch leaders Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed team news
Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed team news REUTERS

Real Madrid face Valencia away from home this weekend as the La Liga title race heats up.

Real Madrid travel to Valencia looking to maintain their push at the top of La Liga as the club remain three points behind league leaders Barcelona.

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Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a narrow 3-2 win over AEK Athens in the Champions League, while Valencia beat Elche 1-0 away from home in their last outing.

Madrid are strong favourites and if Barcelona slip up, a real title race could be on the cards in La Liga this season.

Real madrid vs Valencia team news

Sergi Canos (knee), Diego Lopez (knee) and David Otorbi (hamstring) are ruled out for Valencia.

Real Madrid are missing Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg) and Ferland Mendy (hip).

Real madrid vs Valencia predicted line-ups

Valencia: Dimitrievski; Martinez, Tarrega, Pepelu, Gaya; Rodriguez; Maffeo, Mayol, Guerra, Rioja; Sadiq.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe.

Real madrid vs Valencia kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Estadio de Mestalla for a 20:00 kick-off time as Valencia hold the home advantage.

Form

Real Madrid: WWWWW

Valenica: WLDDLW

Key stats

Valencia only have two league victories from their opening 11 matches and sit 19th in the table as they search for consecutive league wins for the first time since May.

Madrid have won seven consecutive matches in all competitions, including four consecutive La Liga wins on the bounce.

Mourinho's side have scored 28 league goals in 11 matches in what is a fine attacking run.

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