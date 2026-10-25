Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has "tremendous respect" for Jose Mourinho ahead of El Clasico

The El Clasico is here and Barcelona boss cannot deny that he has a lot of respect for Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Flick stated that "Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world" ahead of the El Clasico which he said is "the best this sport has to offer" in terms of entertainment.

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Winning each of their opening nine matches to collect 27 points, Barcelona have been ruthless under Flick as he led his side to the top of the table.

A win against Real Madrid would mean Barcelona go nine points clear of their biggest rivals, effectively ending Madrid's title chances.

Los Blancos recorded their fourth consecutive victory this week, and their third straight win with four goals scored as they gain for under Mourinho, a manager Flick has the greatest of respect for.

“My respect for Mourinho is enormous. Mourinho has shown his ability at every club he’s coached.

“I remember meeting him once in Madrid, when I was Joachim Low’s assistant with Germany.

“We went to visit him because some of our players were there. What I can say is that all the players who had worked under him spoke of him with tremendous respect, and I share that same opinion.

“He’s a colleague who has had tremendous success and a great coach whom I respect enormously”.

Barcelona have certainly had the upper hand in this clash in recent years, winning six of their last seven matches against Real Madrid. Flick will hope to continue that record as he faces a coach who he can't help but admire.