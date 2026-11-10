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Mourinho sends Cucurella cheeky tattoo hint to match De la Fuente promise

Marc Cucurella in action with Real Madrid
Marc Cucurella in action with Real MadridVioleta Santos Moura / Reuters

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho ⁠is angling for defender Marc Cucurella to get a photo ‌of his face tattooed on his ‌body to match the one ‌he sports of Spain manager ‌Luis de la Fuente.

Cucurella promised ahead ‌of this year's World Cup that if Spain won the ‌tournament, he would honour De ⁠la ‌Fuente, and he returned home in July ​with a victory medal before attending the national team's ​next camp with his new body art.

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"I don’t regret it, ⁠honestly," Cucurella ​told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope when asked about the De la Fuente tattoo.

"I knew you ‌were going to ask me about it. Some people have even suggested I get Mourinho’s face tattooed on me."

After moving to Real Madrid in July, Cucurella confirmed that his new manager had suggested a similar dedication.

"I ‌do remember Mourinho sent me ​a photo with my chest ‌and his face tattooed on it," he said.

Cucurella also fulfilled a promise to dye his hair red after Spain won ⁠the ⁠2024 European Championship.

Spain take on Czechia in the Nations League on Thursday.

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