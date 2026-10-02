Cucurella makes cheeky Ballon d'Or claim ahead of Spain clash

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella showed his humorous side ahead of Spain’s Nations League encounter with the Czech Republic.

Speaking at a press conference, the left-back was asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony, with several leading players competing for the prestigious individual honour.

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Rather than offer a diplomatic response, Cucurella jokingly suggested he should be considered the most deserving winner.

His playful answer sparked laughter in the room as Spain continue preparations for their Nations League fixture.

"If I had to vote, I would vote for myself," Cucurella joked during the media session.

"Fortunately, it is true that two of the candidates are teammates of mine and may the one who deserves it win.

“Whoever it is, I am going to be happy and I leave that to those who vote. Surely, by having teammates, I’m going to get some little gift for helping them win."