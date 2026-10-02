Real Madrid star smashes Spain record and sends message to Mourinho

Carlos Espi has given Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho plenty to think about during the ongoing international break.

The 21-year-old completed a shock move to Madrid from Levante after scoring 11 LaLiga goals on his debut top-flight campaign on the Spanish east coast in 2025/26.

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Mourinho opted to activate his €25M release clause as he wanted to bring in an extra striker with a different profile to his other attacking options.

The towering frontman has already scored two league goals, despite playing limited minutes, and that hot form has continued with Spain's U21 team.

Espi scored five goals in La Rojita's 13-0 mauling of San Marino, becoming the first Spanish player to do it at U21 level, with Jonathan Soriano (2005, v San Marino), Rodrigo Moreno (2012, v Denmark), Alvaro Morata (2013, v Austria) and Samu Omorodion (2024, v Malta) scoring four goals in a single match before.

That incredible performance has seen him promoted to Luis de la Fuente's senior squad for their two remaining Nations League games this month following an injury to Ferran Torres.

The result keeps Spain top of their qualification group for the 2027 U21 Euros ahead of a final clash against Romania in Ibiza on October 6th where a win will see them through.