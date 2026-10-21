Spain World Cup winner 'would consider' La Liga switch from Premier League giants

Spain's success in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final played a key role in Rodri's desire to return to his native country.

The veteran midfielder opted against a contract extension at Manchester City - and an offer from Real Madrid - to eventually complete a bold switch to Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

The desire link up with his La Roja teammates at club level was viewed as central to his thinking and Tottenham defender Pedro Porro could now follow suit.

Porro has established himself as Spain's first choice right-back with Barcelona and Real Madrid both taking a long look at him during the World Cup.

The 27-year-old is reportedly ready to 'seriously consider' joining one of the El Clasico rivals, as per Football Insider, despite his enduring importance to Roberto De Zerbi's side.

The main blockage to a deal is the fact Porro opted to sign a new deal in North London just after the World Cup, tying him to Spurs until 2031, but Tottenham's poor form could change that with the former Sporting Lisbon defender valued at around £60M.