Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has spelt out his reasoning for substituting Arda Guler in their controversial 2-1 LaLiga loss to Alaves.

Mourinho slipped to defeat at the Estadio Bernabeu for the first time since his summer return to the Spanish capital with Jude Bellingham sent off in the final minutes.

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Referee César Soto Grado dismissed Bellingham for a second bookable offence, after the England international was accused of diving, as he became the third Real Madrid player to be shown a red card by the experienced official in the last three campaigns.

Mourinho was angered the call at full-time and he also faced questions over his decision to bring off Guler on the hour mark with the hosts 1-0 down.

The Turkey star was furious as he made his way off the pitch, to be replaced by Carlos Espi, but Mourinho explained it was a simple tactical call.

"I think it's perfectly normal, it's the reaction of a player who wants to play.

"We were passing the ball around, but we weren't occupying their box, and I thought Espi would be a solution.

"Bernardo and Arda are similar players, who like to have the ball, but the team wasn't finding space and lacked presence in the box.

"I brought on Espi, and I only had two options, take off Arda or take off Vinicius. I thought that Diomande on one wing and Vinicius on the other would give us width, as Arda and Bernardo do a similar job."