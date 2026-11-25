The 14th matchday of this edition of LaLiga EA Sports is upon us, and the fixtures appear to offer Real Madrid a good opportunity to close the gap on Barcelona as they host Alavés, while the Catalan giants face another trip this week as they visit Deportivo. Atletico Madrid travel to Elche.

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The final LaLiga EA Sports matchday of November is here, bringing what should, in principle, be a favourable fixture for Real Madrid. They host Alavés as they look to close the gap on Barcelona, who visit Deportivo, and move clear of Atlético Madrid, who travel to Elche. Celta host Villarreal in one of the most attractive matches of the weekend, while Málaga will finally be looking for their first win against Terzic's Athletic. Here are our predictions for the matchday.

Levante vs Racing, Friday, 20:00 GMT

Levante vs Racing Flashscore

Levante host Racing de Santander in an intriguing meeting between two teams that score plenty but concede even more. Both are among the five sides to have conceded the most goals in the competition, and both average more than one goal scored per match. Eight of Levante's last 10 competitive matches have seen both teams score, while the same has happened in eight of Racing's last 12 and in five of the last six meetings between the sides on Valencian soil.

Tip: Both teams to score - 4/9 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if both teams score at least once.

Betis vs Rayo Vallecano, Saturday, 13:00 GMT

Betis vs Rayo Vallecano Flashscore

Betis host Rayo Vallecano, who lost at home to Valencia and have endured a highly turbulent start to the season. We expect the Betis side to make the most of the La Cartuja effect and claim three important points. The Andalusians have won every home match this season apart from their meeting with Barça, while Rayo Vallecano have not managed to win a single away game within 90 minutes. The Madrid side survived their last two visits to Betis, but the Verdiblancos have looked like a more settled and reliable team this campaign.

Tip: Betis to win - 4/7 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Betis win.

Málaga vs Athletic Club, Saturday, 15:15 GMT

Málaga vs Athletic Club Flashscore

The Costa del Sol will be buzzing for the visit of historic club Athletic Club in a very difficult match for the hosts, who are still without a league win. We are expecting goals. All of Málaga's home matches this season apart from one (0-0 vs Levante) have seen both teams score, and the same has happened in the Basque side's last three away matches. Málaga are averaging a goal per home game and conceding two, while Terzic's side come into this match having conceded more than one goal per game away from home.

Tip: Both teams to score - 8/13 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if both teams score at least once.

Elche vs Atlético Madrid, Saturday, 17:30 GMT

Elche vs Atlético Madrid Flashscore

Elche host an Atlético Madrid side that have been considerably more reliable away from home this season than they were throughout the last campaign. The Colchoneros have won every away match apart from their visit to San Mamés, scoring between one and three goals in each. Elche, by contrast, are still without a home win. They have drawn just once (0-0 vs Celta) and lost their other five league matches at the Martínez Valero. They conceded more than three goals in only one of those games, against Barcelona. We believe combining an Atlético win with a total of between one and three goals offers a very lucrative opportunity.

Tip: Atlético to win and score between one and three goals - 20/23 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Atlético win and score one, two or three goals, regardless of how many they concede.

Real Madrid vs Alavés, Saturday, 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid vs Alavés Flashscore

This may well be the matchday's clearest mismatch. Alavés may have won their last two competitive matches, but Real Madrid have won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the sides, scoring between two and four goals in nine of those victories. At home, Madrid have also won 12 of Alavés' last 13 visits, again scoring between two and four goals in nine of those 12 wins. This season, Los Blancos have won every competitive home match, scoring between two and four goals in all of them apart from the game against Villarreal.

Tip: Real Madrid to win and score between two and four goals - 20/33 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Madrid win and score two, three or four goals, regardless of how many they concede.

Deportivo vs Barcelona, Sunday, 15:15 GMT

Deportivo vs Barcelona Flashscore

Deportivo host Barcelona in one of the weekend's most entertaining-looking fixtures. These are two teams with plenty of attacking threat, but they also concede more than one goal per match. Barça (this article was written before their match against Sabah) have conceded in each of their last six competitive away matches and have won every league game they have played away from home. Depor, meanwhile, have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their home matches this season.

Tip: Barça to win with both teams scoring - 11/10 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if Barcelona win and both teams score at least once.

Espanyol vs Getafe, Monday, 20:00 GMT

Espanyol vs Getafe Flashscore

Sarabia's Espanyol host one of the most inconsistent versions of Bordalás' Getafe in recent memory. Seven of Espanyol's 13 league matches and eight of Getafe's 13 have featured fewer than 2.5 total goals. The same has happened in five of the Pericos' last six league matches and in nine of the last 12 competitive meetings between the sides. Looking at matches at Espanyol's home ground, 16 of the last 18 meetings between the teams there have produced fewer than three goals.

Tip: Under 2.5 total goals - 8/15 @ bet365

Bet Explanation: This bet wins if the match produces zero, one or two goals in total.

Odds correct at time of writing, subject to change.