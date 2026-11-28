Deportivo Alaves ended a run of nine straight defeats at the Bernabeu with a famous 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, as Los Blancos missed the opportunity to open a LaLiga campaign with seven consecutive home wins for the first time since 2010/11.

Coming into the contest on the back of 10 straight wins across all competitions, Real looked full of confidence in the early stages, as Vinicius Junior saw a glorious early chance saved by Antonio Sivera.

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Having survived that scare, the visitors took a shock lead in the 22nd minute, with Toni Martinez capitalising on a loose backpass from Dean Huijsen to finish coolly beyond Thibaut Courtois and a retreating Ibrahima Konate.

Determined to find a swift response, Jose Mourinho’s side upped the ante in the final third, with Jude Bellingham’s goalbound header hooked away by Nahuel Tenaglia.

Having won each of the last nine head-to-heads on home soil, Real continued to search for a leveller, but Bellingham was unable to convert from Arda Guler’s superb delivery, while Kylian Mbappe saw a dangerous effort deflected narrowly wide of the target.

Los Blancos remained on the front foot at the start of the second period, although they were fortunate not to fall further behind when Abde Rebbach’s powerful strike was disallowed for a marginal offside.

Momentum graph Flashscore

The talismanic Mbappe looked the most likely to conjure up something for Real, as the Frenchman drew another smart save from Sivera.

However, against all odds, it was Alaves who doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark, with Angel Perez racing onto Mariano Diaz’s through ball to round Courtois and slot into the empty net.

The hosts reduced the arrears eight minutes later when Mbappe picked up a lay-off from Bellingham and rifled a clinical finish into the roof of the net.

That set up a grandstand finish at the Bernabeu, with Sivera called into action to deny Mbappe and Carlos Espi in quick succession, before the Spaniard headed against the post from close range.

Real thought they’d been awarded a penalty in the 86th minute when Bellingham was brought down in the box, but after a VAR review, it was deemed that the Englishman had dived, and he picked up a second yellow card in the process.

Armed with the numerical advantage, Alaves saw out the closing stages to secure just a third head-to-head away win in 21 meetings, while Real lose crucial ground in the LaLiga title race after a first defeat since mid-September.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)