Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had no answer over questions of Jude Bellingham's current form with club icon Zinedine Zidane.

Bellingham has enjoyed a superb start to the 2026/27 season with seven goals and four assists across all competitions.

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Alongside wearing Ziane's old No.5 jersey, Bellingham's grace on the ball and ability to drive forward from midfield has drawn plenty of comparison with the former France star.

Howevcer, wanted to avoid piling any extra pressure on the England international ahead of tonight's key LaLiga game at home to Alaves, where a win would take Los Blancos above Barcelona at the top of the table for the first time this season.

"I don't like to compare footballers from different generations. Zidane was one of the best of his generation and Jude is already one of the best of his."

Seven goals in all competitions has put Bellingham just one behind his tally of eight from last season with 23 from 2023/24 still his gold standard.