Mother of Atletico Madrid striker Morata: I just don't understand those who attack him personally

The mother of Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has hit out at his critics.

Morata is set to leave Atletico for AC Milan this week after captaining Spain to Euros glory.

His mother Susana Martin told Marca: "My son has been spoken about unfairly. I respect the fact that he may not be liked as a player, but I don't accept criticism of the person. Especially when it comes from someone who doesn't know him. I just don't understand them."

Susana then commented on seeing her son lift the Euros trophy: "It's a day full of emotions. Incredible for us and even more so seeing all this. I I still get emotional just thinking about Álvaro lifting the trophy.

"Memories of him when he was little come back to me, of very beautiful moments. If you like football and you love Spain, seeing your son lift the trophy as captain, well, I'll let you imagine what kind of emotion it is."