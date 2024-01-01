Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Morata 'verbally agrees' to join AC Milan

Morata 'verbally agrees' to join AC Milan
Morata has "verbally agreed" to join AC Milan
Morata has "verbally agreed" to join AC MilanLa Liga
After coming back from triumph after Spain beat England in the Euros final yesterday, Álvaro Morata has now agreed to join AC Milan on a 4 year deal. 

This comes from journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that the deal is very close to completion on X: 

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Álvaro Morata to AC Milan, here we go soon! AC Milan, informing Atlético of plan to trigger €13m release clause. Morata has verbally agreed on four-year deal at Milan, leaving Atlético Madrid after difficult time in Spain. Formal steps and medical to follow this week.” 

The striker, who has been at Spanish side Ateltico Madrid for 2 years now, is set for a move away from Spain to return to Italy where he once played for Juventus

Last season Morata impressed yet again after bagging 21 goals and 4 assists as his side secured UEFA Champions League qualification.

 

Mentions
Morata AlvaroAC MilanAtl. MadridSerie ALaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea sell to fund Osimhen deal; Man City identify De Bruyne successor; Why Conte agreed to Napoli