Morata 'verbally agrees' to join AC Milan

After coming back from triumph after Spain beat England in the Euros final yesterday, Álvaro Morata has now agreed to join AC Milan on a 4 year deal.

This comes from journalist Fabrizio Romano who reports that the deal is very close to completion on X:

“Álvaro Morata to AC Milan, here we go soon! AC Milan, informing Atlético of plan to trigger €13m release clause. Morata has verbally agreed on four-year deal at Milan, leaving Atlético Madrid after difficult time in Spain. Formal steps and medical to follow this week.”

The striker, who has been at Spanish side Ateltico Madrid for 2 years now, is set for a move away from Spain to return to Italy where he once played for Juventus.

Last season Morata impressed yet again after bagging 21 goals and 4 assists as his side secured UEFA Champions League qualification.