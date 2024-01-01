Atletico Madrid president Cerezo concedes Morata leaving for AC Milan

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo concedes Alvaro Morata is on his way to AC Milan.

The Euros winning captain could complete the move this week.

Cerezo said, “He seems to be leaving… according to the press.

"He told us he was staying and now he’s leaving. No problem, but Morata is a great player and a great person. If he wants to leave, no one will stop him. Neither me nor Atletico."

Cerezo added: “Those who don’t want to stay can leave. It bothers us because Alvaro is a fantastic player and a magnificent person."