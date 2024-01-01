Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo concedes Morata leaving for AC Milan

Atletico Madrid president Cerezo concedes Morata leaving for AC Milan
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo concedes Morata leaving for AC Milan
Atletico Madrid president Cerezo concedes Morata leaving for AC MilanProfimedia
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo concedes Alvaro Morata is on his way to AC Milan.

The Euros winning captain could complete the move this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cerezo said, “He seems to be leaving… according to the press.

"He told us he was staying and now he’s leaving. No problem, but Morata is a great player and a great person. If he wants to leave, no one will stop him. Neither me nor Atletico."

Cerezo added: “Those who don’t want to stay can leave. It bothers us because Alvaro is a fantastic player and a magnificent person."

Mentions
Serie AMorata AlvaroAtl. MadridAC MilanLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Morata 'verbally agrees' to join AC Milan
AC Milan waiting on final response from Atletico Madrid striker Morata
De la Fuente: Atletico Madrid striker Morata should be a legend in Spain