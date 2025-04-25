Morocco coach Regragui proud convincing Real Madrid midfielder Brahim

Morocco coach Walid Regragui admits he's proud to have convinced Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz to commit to the Atlas Lions.

Regragui is adamant Brahim could easily be playing for Spain this season.

Asked about how many trips he made to meet with the player. Regragui told AS: "A lot, a lot... The first time I went to see him in Milan. It was a good first meeting, no doors were closed and I understood that it was a very difficult decision.

"He liked that we understood his need for time to reflect on the project. He also appreciated the affection we showed him. It wasn't just about guaranteeing him an important role, but also about giving him time to adapt to a new team, to a new culture, for a player born in Spain who hadn't been to Morocco often.

"He came to visit our facilities for a few days. He saw Rabat, Marrakech, Tangier... To feel the country, to be able to choose what was best for his career, but also for his heart. I went to Madrid twice, once with the president of the Federation. The second time, again with him, and a third, alone."

"He could play for Spain"

Regragui also insisted: "The beautiful thing is that he chose Morocco at a time when he could still play for Spain. People said that he chose Morocco because he couldn't play for Spain, but the truth is that he did it at a time when he was doing well at Real Madrid, he was making the difference, and he was among (Luis) De la Fuente's pre-call-ups.

"I admit, I was scared. It's the most difficult decision for a player. The Moroccan people will always be grateful to him".