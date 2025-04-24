Vinicius Jr's entourage 'strongly deny' Real Madrid contract agreement

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
IPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia
Vinicius Jr's representatives have 'strongly denied' reports suggesting the winger is close to agreeing a new contract at Real Madrid.

Multiple Spanish media outlets had suggested that the 24-year-old was on the brink of signing a new deal with Real Madrid but those close to the player have played down talk over a new deal.

Vinicius’ current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2027, as Real seek to see him put pen to paper on a deal that would keep him there until 2030.

The Athletic reported that talks between the two parties have been going on for some months but are no closer to agreeing a deal.

Real Madrid made an initial offer, to which the player responded with a counter. The club are yet to respond to the Brazilian.

All of those comes as the Saudi Pro League prepare a massive £1billion contract offer for the winger.

