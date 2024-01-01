Tribal Football
Moreno pleased with Osasuna draw at Valencia
Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno was satisfied with their 0-0 draw at Valencia.

Osasuna frustrated the hosts on Tuesday night, with home fans booing during the stalemate.

Moreno said: "Despite drawing, we wanted to win, but we really value the work we have done, and despite it being midweek we always have fans who support us.

"We have only played three away games, so you can't really get too carried away. It's positive to get points away from home, but we know what a leap in quality it is to be able to win two games in a row. We're doing well now, with 11 points, which isn't bad at all, but getting three would have been a different story.

"I have put forward a very strong starting eleven , you have to make an assessment of where you come from, we come from playing on a Monday, then Saturday and then Tuesday. Today we have put together the best starting eleven thinking about those circumstances."

